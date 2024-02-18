English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Rohit Sharma infuriately sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan back after false declaration- WATCH

In what could be defined as a comical drama, Rohit Sharma angrily sent Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan back after they thought that the captain has declared.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:Jio Cinema
  • 2 min read
In a hilarious turn of events, the Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan misinterpreted captain Rohit Sharma's message and began to trudge back to the pavilion, thinking that the skipper had declared the innings. However, Sharma halted their journey and infuriately instructed them to get back to the crease. The fielders were also a part of the confusion and following the laud gestures of Sharma, they also went back to their positions.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma sends Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan back

After a more than-ideal Day 3, Team India entered Day 4 to put a further stronghold on the match, and following the blitz of Yashasvi Jaiswal and valuable contributions from Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sarfaraz Khan, India put on an invincible target of 557 runs in front of England. Rohit Sharma declared the innings when India were 430/4. The first innings lead of 126 formed the sizeable target.

Ahead of the eventual declaration, a miscommunication between captain and batters brought forward a false declaration, which was angrily corrected by Rohit Sharma. Here's what transpired on Day 4 of the India vs England 3rd Test.

At that time Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 213 and Sarfaraz had just completed his fifty. Sharma wanted a few more runs added up, however, considering what took place in England's 2nd innings, India already had enough on the board.

IND vs ENG: India hammer England on Day 4 of the 3rd Test

Chasing 557, England lost their way early in the innings. No batter could stick to the middle and as a consequence, they bundled out at 122. Rendering India its highest-ever run-margin victory. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who registered his second double-hundred in the series, again missed out on a well-deserved Player of the Match award. The stand-out all-rounder, who resurrected the Indian innings in the 1st innings and took a total of 7 scalps in the match, a 5-fer in the 2nd innings, became the holder of the award. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

