Rohit Sharma-Led Team India to Leave For Dubai For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Today - REPORT

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma , is set to leave for Dubai today for the upcoming season of the the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The team is set to leave from the Chhatrapati Shivaji airport in Mumbai today. The biggest news that is making all the hue and cry is the new diktat from the Board of Control of Cricket in India that does not permit families to accompany players for tours that are less than 45 days. And the Champions Trophy will take place over three weeks, that means the families will not be there in Dubai to cheer for the Men in Blue.

What if a Player Still Wants to Take His Family Members?

In case the player still wants to take his family members along in the tour, all expenses of the family members would be borne by the player. BCCI will not be covering the cost of the player's family members. Restrictions have also been imposed on personal staff (managers, agents, chefs), who were accompanying the team and the coaching group earlier.

The BCCI policy document states: "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period.

"Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the coach, captain and GM Operations. Additional expenses outside the visitors' period will not be covered by the BCCI."

Champions Trophy 2025