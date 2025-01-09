Rohit Sharma Locked In Three-Way Battle With Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shubman Gill As Selectors Sweat Over India's CT 2025 Squad

Indian cricket's fortunes changed contrastingly after their infamous T20 World Cup win back in June 2024. The second World T20 win did give an impression that all was well and healthy in Indian cricket, but little did anybody know that the worst was yet to come. The recently concluded India vs Australia series and the 3-0 home series loss against New Zealand has made matters even worse. Rohit Sharma is nearing the end of his career, maybe, Indian fans have seen him for the last time in Test cricket and as far as the Indian blues are concerned, Rohit's fortune largely depends on the Champions Trophy.

Rohit has been Team India's designated opener for a very long time. It is safe to say that Sharma's troubled India career came back on track when he started opening for India. But the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw Rohit batting down the order. Many saw it as a selfless approach, but it still did not fetch any promising result for the Indian captain. The biggest problem with the Indian team as of now is the availability of openers with Rohit being the leader of the pack.

Three-Way Battle Between Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma

India have played a very handful amount of ODIs after the 2023 World Cup. India are in a transitional phase and they do not have much time to turn things around. The team management will have to take a call about Rohit Sharma's future and where he bats. This will also have severe implications on the future of India's young guns Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal who are originally openers.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi jaiswal during Team India's practice session | Image: PTI

India came up with a very smart move of opening their batting with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup, but that resulted in Yashasvi Jaiswal sitting out. Jaiswal has been in some red hot form and India might try to bank on it, but where does it leave Shubman Gill? The youngster averages 58.2 in ODIs and is a promising prospect in the fifty over format. Gill can't bat at number three either, as that position is occupied by arguably one of the all time greats Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma during IND vs SL ODI series in 2024 | Image: AP

The Rohit Sharma situation is more complex than what it seems as of now. Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma himself will have to take a few tough calls but those decisions will not come easy. If Rohit still continues to open for India, then it means that either Gill misses or Jaiswal sits out for the Champions Trophy.

India Eye Second Consecutive ICC Trophy