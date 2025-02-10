Published 23:19 IST, February 10th 2025
'Bandh Karo...': Rohit Sharma Loses Temper Over DJ During Cuttack ODI vs ENG, Skipper's Outburst Goes VIRAL
As Team India chased England's target, the Hitman got frustrated by the stadium's DJ. The skipper eventually snapped and yelled at him, waving his hands.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
The fans in Cuttack were in for a treat as Rohit Sharma delivered the innings of a lifetime. After struggling to find his form, the Indian skipper smashed a 90-ball 119 to put the Indian team far ahead in the game against England. The hosts secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, courtesy of Rohit's knock. Fans saw Rohit deliver some peak entertainment, and there was a moment when his anger flared up over the Stadium's DJ when he was in action during the 2nd ODI. The moment has gone viral over social media.
Loud Music Provokes Rohit Sharma's Anger During 2nd ODI at Barabati Stadium
Rohit Sharma had several instances of frustration throughout the 2nd ODI at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, but one particular moment has come to light. As Team India chased down the target given by England, the Hitman was annoyed over the stadium's DJ. The instance happened when the Indian side was at 48/0 as the players took their positions, with music playing in the background. At that time, Rohit was talking with Shubman Gill at the non-striker's end. The skipper eventually snapped and yelled towards the DJ while waving his hands.
The Indian skipper was already frustrated due to the floodlight failure, which happened during the play. A frustrated Rohit was seen hurling towards the DJ as he said, "Bandh Karo." Presumably, he also hurled some expletives while addressing.
Despite the delays and frustration, Rohit went on to deliver a sublime innings as the Hitman stood like a tank and delivered his 32nd ODI ton with style.
Also Read: 'It's Anyone’s Game': Ravi Shastri Warns Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Predicts Mohammad Rizwan-Led Team's Future
Rohit Delivers, Now Pressure is On Virat Kohli
The Indian team is greatly benefiting from Rohit Sharma's comeback to form. The opener's innings appeared composed, and he knew when to shift gears, which resulted in a record-breaking innings with the Champions Trophy quickly approaching.
After Rohit, Virat Kohli will be eager to regain his form and perform, so now is his chance to shine. When Team India defeated Australia in the first and only test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, Kohli's final significant innings took place. The final ODI between India and England may be the one in which Kohli finds his form again.
Also Read: 'Why Reinvent The Wheel?': Gautam Gambhir's Experimental Tactics Under Scrutiny As Team India Sees Unusual Position Changes
Updated 23:19 IST, February 10th 2025