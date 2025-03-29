'Imagine If We Had Won That Too': Rohit Sharma Becomes Emotional While Recalling ODI World Cup 2023 Heartbreak

India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma recalled Men in Blue's heartbreak at the ODI World Cup 2023 after their defeat to Australia in the Final clash and said that it would have been a great feat for his side if they had sealed the prestigious ICC title.

In the 2023 edition of the 50-over World Cup, Team India stayed unbeaten throughout the tournament but faced troubles in the Final clash when they faced Australia. The Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Final match of the prestigious ODI tournament.

Following the heartbreak at ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma led India to two consecutive ICC title wins. Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa in the Final. While, The Men in Blue sealed the Champions Trophy 2025 after defeating New Zealand in the summit clash of the ICC tournament.

While speaking in a special interview with Mumbai India, Rohit Sharma pointed out that Team India conceded just one defeat in the last three ICC tournaments, which is an incredible achievement.

“When building a squad, the first step is to reflect on what the team needs and where we fell short in previous series or tournaments. We constantly worked on answering those questions. If you look at what this team has achieved in the last three major ICC tournaments, it’s incredible – just one defeat, and that was in the final,” Rohit told Mumbai Indians.

The India skipper opened up Team India's voyage in the ODI World Cup 2023 and said that it experienced many highs and lows.

“Imagine if we had won that too. To go undefeated in three major ICC tournaments is unheard of. Winning 23 out of 24 games is unheard of. Yes, the journey looked impressive on the outside, but the team has experienced many highs and lows. There were tough times, but when you accomplish something like this, it’s worth celebrating,” Rohit added.