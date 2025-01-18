'He Trusts What I Do': Rohit Sharma Quashes Rumours Of Rifts With Gambhir With Jaw-Dropping Comment On India Head Coach

After a long awaited wait, India have finally announced their squad upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played after a eight year hiatus in Pakistan except for India's matches which will be played in Dubai. The tournament will kick off on the 19th of February with Pakistan and New Zealand playing the opening game of the tournament. India finally announced their squad for the prestigious ICC tournament as they look to get their second ICC trophy back to back.

The Indian team will be led by Captain Rohit Sharma and the Shubman Gill was given the role of the vice captain.

Rohit Sharma Quashes Rift Rumours With Gautam Gambhir

During the press conference organised by the BCCI, Rohit Sharma and the chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's squad for the Champions Trophy. During the press conference, Rohit Sharma quashed all the rumours that have been doing the rounds regarding the relationship between himself and head coach Gautam Gambhir being strained. He stated that Gautam Gambhir trusts him and what he does. The talks between him and the coach happen off the field.

“Both of us are very clear what we want to do. Gautam Gambhir is someone who trusts his captain and what he is doing. Talks only happens off the field. When we take the field, it's all about what I do out there,” said Rohit Sharma has he clarified the relationship between himself and Gautam Gambhir.