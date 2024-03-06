Advertisement

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly a massive crowd favourite, and it is not just that he is a solid leader of the squad. It is the typical Mumbaikar style that the skipper has. Rohit's stump mic conversations have been a viral sensation that has been taking the internet by storm. Be it the IND vs AFG T20I series or the Ongoing IND vs ENG Test series. His stump mic interactions are so hilarious that the fans are left in splits. The skipper recently opened up about his one-liner interactions.

Also Read: BCCI Apex Council to discuss policy for state associations to collaborate with foreign boards

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma recognizes his stump-mic conversation, calls them unintentional

Rohit Sharma was a part of the Khel Maha-kumbh event at Bilaspur, Chattisgarh, where he was asked about his viral stump mic conversations with the umpire during the India vs Afghanistan clash and whether or not he had the idea of them becoming instantly viral. Rohit admitted that he wasn't doing it on purpose and that he had no favourite lines. However, his normal talks with the fielders were recorded due to his fielding location in the slips.

Advertisement

"When you're coming off two zeros, we know how important scoring the first run is. I scored a four off the bat but the umpire probably didn't notice it and signalled them as leg byes. I usually don't look at the scoreboard much while batting. My mind is on batting, but when the over was completed, my eyes went up there and I saw that Rohit Sharma still on 0. I was like 'I just scored a four. How is it still zero?' So, I asked him ‘Viru, did you give it off the thigh pad?’

"I don't have any favourite line as such and I don't do this intentionally. Since I am the captain, I stand in the slips as the angles from the slips tell you where the fielder should be placed. About the DRS system and calls, you get to know while standing in the slips. That's why I am in the slips, and you keep talking in that position. I talk with the wicketkeeper and fielders at the short-leg and silly point, and that gets recorded," the skipper of the Indian Cricket Team said.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'THIS place is absolutely stunning': England cricketers can’t get enough of spectacular Dharamsala

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma did not travel with the team to Dharamshala as he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 3-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He then travelled to Chattisgarh for the event. The skipper then flew into Dharamshala via a private chopper to join the team before the Final Test match of the IND vs ENG Test series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The Men in Blue have taken a 3-1 lead in the series and will aim to end the series on a high note.