Rohit Sharma RETURNS to Ranji Cricket; Mumbai vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Streaming And How to Watch

India captain Rohit Sharma is making a comeback to Ranji Cricket after over a decade. He last played a domestic game was way back in 2015. He would be part of the Mumbai Ranji side that takes on Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit is purely abiding by the new diktat from the BCCI where it has made it mandatory for senior players to play domestic. India coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on the importance of domestic cricket after the side was hammered by Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

When And Where will Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Match take place?

The Ranji Trophy between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir will be played from January 23 to January 26, at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. The on-field actions will start at 9:30 AM IST daily for the four days.

How to Watch Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Match?

The Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir will be televised on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir?

You can watch the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir on Jio Cinema App.

When will the toss for the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir take place?

The toss for the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir will take place at 9:00 AM IST.