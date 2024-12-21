Published 21:59 IST, December 21st 2024
'Rohit Sharma Should Open': Ex-BCCI Selector Wants Team India Skipper To Return In The Opening Spot
Rohit Sharma has been hailed as a talented batter by a former BCCI selector. He also stated that the Indian captain ought to lead the team into the innings.
The Border Gavaskar Trophy has reached an interesting point after Team India and Australia engaged in thrilling action while Down Under. After three entertaining red-ball contests, the final two test matches are expected to emerge as bangers as they could determine the victor of the series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the third test in Brisbane ended up in a draw. Ahead of the boxing day test match, a former BCCI selector believes that Rohit Sharma should return to the opening spot in the upcoming Test match in Melbourne.
Ex-BCCI Head Selector Wants To See Rohit Sharma Back In the Opening Spot
Former BCCI Selector Chetan Sharma has praised India skipper Rohit Sharma and determined him as a talented batter who can ease the pressure and that he should open the innings for Team India.
"I believe Rohit Sharma should open the innings. He is a very good batsman and will help the middle order perform better by putting pressure on the Australian bowlers," Chetan Sharma said as per ANI.
Rohit Sharma has been in the middle order after KL Rahul made himself prove as a credible batter who can make a mark. The Perth and Gabba Test say Rahul stood up to the occasion when the team needed the batter the most.
Rohit Sharma Trains Hard In The Nets Before Boxing Day Test Showdown
As the series has reached a crucial point, Team India has started training for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in anticipation of the forthcoming Boxing Day test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A few of the team's best players have started getting ready for the upcoming test match. In preparation for the forthcoming encounter, Virat Kohli has also taken care to improve his abilities. In the training nets, Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, was also observed taking some throwdowns. While he was training, he also made some impressive shots.
Rohit Sharma's form has drastically declined since he hasn't performed up to par in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. In the last two games, the Indian captain has not scored. After joining the Indian team for the second test match, Rohit was unable to contribute as a middle-order player. Whether the veteran batter regains his form in the game is still up in the air.
