'Rohit Sharma Should Open': Ex-BCCI Selector Wants Team India Skipper To Return In The Opening Spot

Rohit Sharma walks off the field after the toss prior to the start of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The Border Gavaskar Trophy has reached an interesting point after Team India and Australia engaged in thrilling action while Down Under. After three entertaining red-ball contests, the final two test matches are expected to emerge as bangers as they could determine the victor of the series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the third test in Brisbane ended up in a draw. Ahead of the boxing day test match, a former BCCI selector believes that Rohit Sharma should return to the opening spot in the upcoming Test match in Melbourne.

Ex-BCCI Head Selector Wants To See Rohit Sharma Back In the Opening Spot

Former BCCI Selector Chetan Sharma has praised India skipper Rohit Sharma and determined him as a talented batter who can ease the pressure and that he should open the innings for Team India.

"I believe Rohit Sharma should open the innings. He is a very good batsman and will help the middle order perform better by putting pressure on the Australian bowlers," Chetan Sharma said as per ANI.

Rohit Sharma bats during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma has been in the middle order after KL Rahul made himself prove as a credible batter who can make a mark. The Perth and Gabba Test say Rahul stood up to the occasion when the team needed the batter the most.

Rohit Sharma Trains Hard In The Nets Before Boxing Day Test Showdown

As the series has reached a crucial point, Team India has started training for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in anticipation of the forthcoming Boxing Day test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A few of the team's best players have started getting ready for the upcoming test match. In preparation for the forthcoming encounter, Virat Kohli has also taken care to improve his abilities. In the training nets, Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, was also observed taking some throwdowns. While he was training, he also made some impressive shots.