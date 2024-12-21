Virat Kohli Gets In The Groove With The Bat With Intense Net Sessions Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match

The Border Gavaskar Trophy has reached an interesting point after Team India and Australia engaged in thrilling action while Down Under. After three entertaining red-ball contests, the final two test matches are expected to emerge as bangers as they could determine the victor of the series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the third test in Brisbane ended up in a draw. The upcoming Boxing Day Test match is expected to be a firecracker for the fans, and Team India star Virat Kohli has begun taking up some practice ahead of the crucial match-up.

Virat Kohli Gets Back to Batting Basics as He Prepares for Boxing Day Match

In preparation for the upcoming Boxing Day test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India has begun training for the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the series has reached a critical stage. Some of the team's top stars have begun preparations for the forthcoming test match. Virat Kohli has also made sure to hone his skills for the upcoming match-up.

In a video shared by Star Sports on 'X' [Formerly known as Twitter], Virat Kohli was seen all padded up and facing some throwdowns from the bowlers in Melbourne. He also faced some deliveries from the bowlers. While he left some deliveries, he managed to effectively hit some shots.

India Skipper Rohit Sharma Also Face Off Throwdowns In The Nets

While Virat Kohli managed to get in the groove, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was also seen facing some throwdowns in the training nets. He also delivered some big shots while training up.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have undergone a severe dip in form, as they have failed to meet expectations in the game during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. While Kohli showed flair in the Perth Test, he failed to score in the next two matches. Rohit, who joined the India camp in the second test match, also could not perform while being a part of the middle order. It is yet to be seen if the veteran duo get their form back in the game.