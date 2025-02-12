Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Close in on Babar Azam in Latest ICC Rankings, But What About Virat Kohli?

ICC ODI Rankings: Team India has been in good form in white-ball cricket following their wins over England in the first two games. During the ODI series against England, India were hoping that their premier batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get back in form. While Rohit smashed a marvelous century at Cuttack, and Gill got among the runs - Kohli is yet to fire. The century by Rohit has also helped him improve his ODI rankings. Now, India openers Gill and Rohit occupy the No.2 and No.3 spots respectively in the latest ODI rankings, throwing a tough challenge to Pakistan's Babar Azam, who is at numero uno at the moment. With back to back fifties against England, Gill is five rating points away from Babar Azam (786). On the other hand, Rohit, who is occupying the third spot, is just 13 rating points away from Babar.

RACE FOR NUMERO UNO HEATS UP

With just one week remaining until the start of the Champions Trophy event in Pakistan and the UAE, it sets up a tight race for the premier position for batting in 50-over cricket during the eight-team tournament.

Fakhar Zaman (13th), Kane Williamson (29th), Jos Buttler (38th), Devon Conway (equal 40th) and Joe Root (51st) are among the big names to re-enter the rankings for ODI batters following a recent return to 50-over cricket, while things are equally as tight near the top of the bowling ranks.

What About King Kohli?