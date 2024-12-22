Rohit Sharma Suffers Major Blow In The Nets, Team India Unhappy With Quality Of Practice Pitches

Indian captain Rohit Sharma suffered a scare on Sunday when he was hit on the left knee during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The incident has raised concerns about the skipper's fitness, but the full extent of the injury is yet to be determined.

Rohit Sharma suffers major blow in nets

The Indian team had a full-fledged session here and the skipper got hit on the knee towards the end of his batting stint by a throwdown delivery from support staff Dayanand Garani. Rohit Sharma was in pain and was seen applying an ice pack on his left knee. Later pacer Akash Deep said while speaking to reporters that the skipper is "doing fine".

The Indian team will not train on Monday so Rohit Sharma might get time to recover from the blow. The fourth Test match is scheduled to take place from December 26 to 30 at the MCG. The five-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1. India won the first Test in Perth, while Australia levelled the score in Adelaide. The third Test match in Brisbane ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Indian team wasn't exactly happy with the practice pitches provided for the game.

While the strip at the MCG is expected to offer bounce, the practice pitches didn't offer much carry, which actually won't be of much help in match situation.

Not providing quality practice pitches could well be a move to put Indians in a slight spot of bother.