Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Rohit Sharma undertakes net practice ahead of pivotal five-match Test series against England

Team India captain Rohit Sharma takes up some practice in the nets ahead of the five-match Test series against England in their home conditions.

Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma takes up practice during Team India's training session | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rohit Sharma is coming off a successful route as he led Team India to a series win against Afghanistan. The Indian skipper was instrumental in the final match with his phenomenal knock but was dismissed cheaply in the first two matches. The Men in Blue now have a significant challenge ahead, as they will face England in a five-match test series in home conditions. Ahead of the series, Rohit Sharma returns to the nets and undertakes some practice. 

3 Things you need to know

  •  The Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan
  • India won the series with a 3-0 lead
  • Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh emerged as the stars of the T20I series

Also Read: Atherton feels India's spinners will win it for them

Rohit Sharma takes up solo practice in Mumbai ahead of first test Match 

Before heading off to Hyderabad and joining the team for the first Test match, Team India captain Rohit Sharma went through some batting practice in the nets. In a post shared by Rohit Sharma's social media team, the skipper was photographed while sweating it out on the pitch in Mumbai. while most of the team has already reached Hyderabad and is collectively practising, Rohit reportedly chose to take up a solo practice session and may leave for Hyderabad soon.  

Another reason to stay back and join the team later could be that Rohit Sharma has been invited to the grand Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and he will be showing up and then joining the team in Hyderabad.  

Also Read: Virender Sehwag can't hide his excitement ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, shares witty post

Team India will face England in a five-match Test series starting on January 25th, with the first match happening in Hyderabad. The Fifth and Final match will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:11 IST

