The T20 World Cup 2024 is just a month away, and Indian cricket fans are excited as always in the hope of becoming the world champions after 2007. India was the winner of the first T20 tournament, which happened in South Africa, by beating arch-rival Pakistan in the finals. No Indian fan can forget the moment when Misbah played a scoop on Joginder Sharma’s delivery. People watching on TV thought it was a six until the ball landed in the hands of Sreesanth. It was a glorious moment, and in the hope of winning the trophy for the second time, the team is prepared.

Excitement reached its zenith among cricket enthusiasts as India revealed its new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup in a unique fashion on Monday. The images of star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli donning the jerseys have quickly gone viral, sparking anticipation among fans worldwide.

While the new jersey retains much of the classic design, it signifies a fresh chapter in India's cricketing journey, particularly as they prepare to compete in the USA and the West Indies. Both Rohit and Kohli hold pivotal roles in India's quest for glory at the mega event, set to kick off on June 2.

Despite Rohit Sharma's recent dip in form during the ongoing IPL, where he captains the Mumbai Indians, and Kohli's stellar performance as the tournament's top run-scorer, the duo's partnership remains crucial for India's success in the T20 World Cup. With India's hopes pinned on a resurgence from Sharma and Kohli consistent brilliance, anticipation is mounting for their performance on the global stage.

Virat Kohli in India's new jersey.

The tournament, featuring 20 teams, will be held across three venues in the United States and six in the Caribbean. It will commence with a match between Canada and the United States of America, followed by India's opening encounter against Ireland on June 5.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian squad boasts a blend of seasoned veterans and promising talent. Hardik Pandya serves as the vice-captain, while players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah add depth and dynamism to the team's lineup.

Adidas and BCCI launched the jersey on May 6, and today they also launched a video with the players with the tagline #YouGotThis.

It's only a bat, a ball and you. #YouGotThis #T20Worldcup



The new #TeamIndia T20 jersey is now available in stores across India

With the stage set for a thrilling competition, India emerges as one of the frontrunners for the coveted title. As cricket aficionados eagerly await the action-packed clashes, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma's leadership and the collective prowess of Team India in their pursuit of T20 World Cup glory.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan