South Africa's Keshav Maharaj is a widely popular cricketer in not just his country but also in India. His roots are deeply tied to the Indian culture and the cricketer has been vocal over his beliefs. The cricketer is in India and will be a part of the IPL 2024 season with the Lucknow Super Giants. But before joining his training with the franchise, Maharaj went To Ayodhya to visit the Ram Mandir and seek blessings.

Keshav Maharaj visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir , shares image

To pray for a successful start in his campaign with the Lucknow Super Giants, South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Proteas cricketer shared an image of himself with Ram Lalla inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum. On the social media platform Instagram, Maharaj shared the image with the caption, 'Jai Shree Raam 🙏🕉️ Blessings to everyone 🙏.'

The South African Cricketer also shared a small video clip inside the sanctum sanctorum as he seeks blessing from the almighty as he takes part in his maiden Indian Premier League season with the Lucknow Super Giants. Maharaj wreaked havoc when he took part in the ODI World Cup for the Proteas.

Keshav Maharaj was among the few International sports personalities who reflected their excitement for the Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22nd, 2024. Notably, he revealed on making the request for the popular Hindi song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ to be played whenever he enters to bat during matches.

For the IPL 2024 season, Keshav Maharaj has linked up with the Lucknow Super Giants, where he will begin his training and will function under the captaincy of KL Rahul. Notably, the Stumper had visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his parents to seek the blessings of the almighty Lord Shiva before he begins the 2024 IPL season. The LSG skipper is coming off an injury that sidelined him from the 5th Test match of the India vs England Test series.

The Lucknow Super Giants will open their IPL 2024 season at an away match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.