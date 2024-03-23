×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Glenn Maxwell, Siraj humorously mimic Virat Kohli during net practice as RCB Camp beams with glee

It's all fun at the ECB camp as Glen Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj mimic Virat Kohli as he takes up some net practice ahead of the IPL 2024 season opener match-up

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, Glen Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj at the nets | Image:X/@iplt20
It is always a joyous time when the teams join together to practice at the camp. The same is true with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they prepare for the season-opening match. 2024 is a vital season for the team as they have the added pressure to finally break the trophy-less runs since the past 16 runs, while the women's team was able to do it in just two. The team has reached Chennai and has been practising for the clash. But a hilarious moment ensued at the camp which featured two of the team's top stars, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. 

Also Read: 'Faf, Virat Kohli, Patidar...': RCB's STRONGEST Playing XI that can finally win an IPL title in 2024

Glenn Maxwell parodies Virat Kohli at net practice in Chepauk 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have arrived in Chennai to take part in the opening season of the Indian Premier League 2024 match. RCB did some training a couple of days before the match-up and had a net practice at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. A moment of the net practice was shared by the social media handles. Virat Kohli was seen padded up and doing some practice while Glenn Maxwell stood at the back of the nets.

Kohli appeared to be batting smoothly in the nets. Having just returned from a break, he looked excellent as he unleashed an array of strokes. Kohli blasted his shots, from cover drives to down the ground and over the cover shots. But throughout the practice, Maxwell was having a good time, mimicking both Kohli's shenanigans at the crease and his batting strokes. Mohammed Siraj soon followed Maxwell in his attempt to mimic Kohli's batting skills. But Kohli's batting, whose attention was solely on the ball and ignored what was going on behind the wickets, also left Maxwell in awe.

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli actually knows my name': RCB's match-winner in WPL final starstruck by King Kohli

The IPL 2024 season will mark the return of Virat Kohli. He missed out on the entire India vs England Test series, which the hosts won 4-1. The lack of superstar players did not bother India as they were able to take the Test cricket powerhouse down. 

The Royal Challengers will play their first IPL 2024 match in an away fixture against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.   

Published March 21st, 2024 at 07:19 IST

