sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |

Published 20:25 IST, November 5th 2024

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Virat Kohli On His 36th Birthday With Special Art

Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to one of Team India's greatest batters, Virat Kohli, on his 36th birthday with a special art which he sculpted on Puri Beach.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Virat Kohli Sand Art
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art of cricketer Virat Kohli on his birthday, at Puri Beach | Image: ANI Photo
Advertisement

20:25 IST, November 5th 2024