Published 20:25 IST, November 5th 2024
Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Virat Kohli On His 36th Birthday With Special Art
Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to one of Team India's greatest batters, Virat Kohli, on his 36th birthday with a special art which he sculpted on Puri Beach.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art of cricketer Virat Kohli on his birthday, at Puri Beach | Image: ANI Photo
