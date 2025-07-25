'Captaincy Is a Work In Progress': Sanjay Manjrekar Defends Skipper Shubman Gill, Highlights Biggest Reason Behind England's Manchester Dominance

IND vs. ENG: Overseas tours and never-ending injury issues, this is something that has been happening with India frequently over the past few years. Before the start of the Manchester Test, India had already lost the services of Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but things have become even far more worse for them. A freak injury to Rishabh Pant hasn't helped India's case either, and right now they are fighting to stay alive in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Sanjay Manjrekar Defends Shubman Gill

England literally grinded the Indian bowling on the second day of the Manchester Test. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 166 runs for the first wicket in reply to Team India's 358 in the first innings. India are operating with three specialist pacers currently, which includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Mohammed Siraj. While Siraj and Bumrah are experienced campaigners, Kamboj is playing his first international game.

Stuart Broad and Ricky Ponting, two stalwarts of the game and former players, were extremely critical of skipper Shubman handing the new ball to Kamboj in tough conditions. Broad in particular termed Shubman's tactics as unacceptable. The Indian skipper has now found some support in former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar, who feels that Pant's injury and his absence from the field is impacting Gill's leadership.

"His captaincy is a work in progress. He had six bowling options, and once he saw the reality of the pitch, it was a very simple mechanical thing to do to give short spells to all six bowlers, including his two pure spinners. Rishabh Pant makes a difference being on the field, and Gill hasn't had his company on the field for a while," said Manjrekar while speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

India in Dire Need to Stay Alive in Manchester