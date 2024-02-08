Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:43 IST
'He will never learn. He is out of WC': Sanju Samson out for duck on India return, fans distraught
Fans are trolling wicket-keeper Sanju Samson over his performance in the third and final T20I. Samson was dismissed for a golden duck by Fareed Ahmad.
- Sports
- 2 min read
India and Afghanistan are currently playing the third and final T20I of their three-match series in Bengaluru. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Ibrahim Zadran-led side. Batting first, India lost four early wickets in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson.
3 things you need to know
- Fareed Ahmad picked up three wickets in the powerplay
- Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson were dismissed for golden ducks
- Afghanistan are looking to avoid a clean sweep in the series
Fans brutally troll Sanju Samson
Fans are trolling wicket-keeper Sanju Samson over his performance in the third and final T20I. Samson was dismissed for a golden duck by Fareed Ahmad. Samson had come into the playing XI in place of Jitesh Sharma. This is the last T20I match for India before the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.
India were looking to finalise the team for the World Cup and were doing a few experiments to decide the combination. Samson, however, may have lost his chance to impress the Indian team management ahead of the T20 World Cup. Here's how fans are trolling Samson on social media.
Meanwhile, India also lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, ViratKohi, and Shivam Dube early in their innings. Kohli and Jaiswal were also dismissed by Ahmad, while Azmatullah Omarzai removed by Shivam Dube. Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:43 IST
