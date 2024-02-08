Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Indian cricket squad had a special visitor in the form of Rishabh Pant. Pant, who is recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from injuries incurred in a car accident a year ago, was spotted socializing with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, among others. The third India vs Afghanistan T20I is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

3 things you need to know

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will take place on January 17, 2024

India have taken the invincible lead of 2-0 in the series

Rishabh Pant comes to meet the Indian team

Rishabh Pant comes to meet Team India

The southpaw, dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, was also seen taking throwdowns from the NCA staff before shadow hitting in the center of the venue.

Pant attended the Delhi Capitals camp in November of last year and was also present at the franchise's IPL auction table in Dubai in December.

Sourav Ganguly, the Capitals' director of cricket, was upbeat about Pant's return to the game.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh pant at Chinnaswamy Stadium 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/VnjwvBOnTo — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 16, 2024

“He’s (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season. There’s still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he’ll get even better,” Ganguly had said during DC’s camp at Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus.

Pant last played for India in a Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022, hitting 93 runs as the visitors won by three wickets.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his team hold an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will play their final T20I before the World Cup this summer in the Caribbean and the United States.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Preview

Team India has already attained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. Subsequently, On Wednesday, the Men in Blue would look to register a whitewash when they will enter the M Chinnaswamy field. Since the series is done and dusted, few changes in the Indian playing XI could be made. However, if it so happens who will it be is anybody's guess. For Afghanistan, the premier goal would be to get a consolation win.

