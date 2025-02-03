Sanju Samson Suffers Huge Setback After Fracture In Index Finger, To Remain Out Of Action For Weeks

The team physio examines the injured finger of India's Sanju Samson during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: AP Photo

Sanju Samson's fate hasn't been supporting him lately. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been surprisingly missing out on the domestic tournaments, which cost him the chance to feature in India's Squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Samson also failed to impress when he was a part of the India squad in the five-match T20I series against England. The India stumper has faced yet another setback as he got hurt in the final T20I and will be out of action for a while.

Sanju Samson Out Of Action For Weeks After Finger Fracture

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson suffered a fracture in his index finger while he was in action in the 5th T20I against England in Mumbai. One of Jofra Archer's delivery, which was close to 150 mph, hit the Stumper on his finger. The setback has effectively sidelined him from the Ranji Trophy quarters, as he would be out of action for over a month.

After completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Sanju is expected to resume training at his home base of Thiruvananthapuram. Before he could resume competitive action, he would need the NCA's approval.

Sanju Samson runs to score after playing a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: AP Photo

"[Sanju] Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12. In all likelihood, his comeback will happen in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals," a BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Sanju Samson hit another six and four before being dismissed, demonstrating his good form despite being hit on the hand. After he returned to the dugout, the swelling grew, and the scans revealed a fracture.

Samson's Form Emerges As A Headache For Team India, RR Franchise

Sanju Samson managed to secure a spot in T20Is after his explosive form rocked Bangladesh and South Africa in the limited-overs format. The 30-year-old scored three tons in seven games to establish himself as the superior selection. However, the England series has been underwhelming for the cricketer, as he scored only 51 in five games, with 26 in the opening game at the Eden Gardens being his top score.

The India wicketkeeper-batter looked troubled against the English bowling attack as he had a tough time while facing short deliveries from Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Saqib Mahmood. The injury adds up to his troubles, but he is expected to be back during the IPL season for the Rajasthan Royals.