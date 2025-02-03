Abhishek Sharma Hugs Mother And Sister After Record-Breaking Century Against England In Wankhede, Video Goes Viral

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has shown glimpses of a superstar in the making in the recently concluded India vs England T20I series. In the fifth and the final T20I of the series that was played in the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Abhishek played a whirlwind knock of 135 runs runs. Sharma also made the record of scoring the highest run for India in an innings in the shortest international format of the sport.

Abhishek scored a total of 279 runs from all the five matches that he played in the series. He scored these runs at an average of 55.80 and with a strike rate of 219.69. Sharma was the only player from the both the sides to have scored a century in the recently culminated India vs England T20I series. The youngster who also opens for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

Abhishek Sharma Hugs Mother And Sister After Whirlwind Knock

The Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster took the Wankhede by storm by scoring a stellar century which left Jos Buttler's English bowlers clueless and begging for answers. Sharma who scored with a strike rate of 250.00, hit 7 fours and 13 sixes to take India's total to 247 in their quota of 20 odd overs. After the match ended, a video is going viral on social media which shows Abhishek Sharma hugging his mother and sister.

The India opener also acknowledged the fact that there was no competition between him, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for the opener's spot. Sharma said that all of them started out almost at the same time and all of them had the same dream which was to play for India.

Abhishek Sharma's T20I Career In Numbers