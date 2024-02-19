Advertisement

For Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruc Jurel, the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test match could not have been a better debut spot. For Sarfaraz, it was a dream come true as he finally found his moment to break into the senior national team. The Mumbai batter left a lasting impact in the first innings and successfully reached 68 runs before Jadeja's blunder cost his wicket. But the batter was careful in the second innings when he established a partner with double-centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan urges Yashasvi Jaiswal to not run casually while at 199 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal turned out as the English team's nightmare after the young Indian opener successfully reached 199 runs. Before the big moment, Sarfaraz Khan, who was on the non-striker's end, was seen talking to Yashasvi. Keeping the Ravindra Jadeja blunder in mind that cost his wicket, Khan insisted Jaiswal on running sensibly and not casually.

"Hojayega Yashu. Tu pehle mat bhaagna [It will happen, Yashu. Don't just sprint off for the run]," he said. Sarfaraz made sure that Jaiswal made history against England at the third Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

For the unversed, in the first innings, Sarfaraz Khan was batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who was on 99. But the veteran all-rounder made a wrong judgement, which led to Sarfaraz losing his wicket at the non-striker's end. The batter was dejected as he walked back to the dressing room, and skipper Rohit Sharma threw his cap down in frustration. The incident direly affected the Indian cricket fans, who lashed out at Jadeja, and he had to put up an apology statement to Khan for the mix-up.

In the next ball, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the ball towards the square leg and took the run as he celebrated his historic knock. Sarfaraz Khan, who had reached his half-century earlier in the match, lifted his hands as he made the run to commemorate Jaiswal's feat. The MCA batter reached 68* while Yashasvi scored 214* before skipper Rohit Sharma declared the innings.