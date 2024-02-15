English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Sarfaraz Khan's unfortunate runout leaves him completely DEJECTED during Day 1 of 3rd IND v ENG Test

It was all looking good for Sarafaraz Khan on Day 1 of 3rd IND vs ENG Test, but an unfortunate mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja concluded his stay at the crease.

Republic Sports Desk
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan | Image:IND vs ENG
After presenting his first gala on the international stage, Sarfaraz Khan cut out a disappointed figure. The debutant was visibly crestfallen after perishing through an unfortunate run-out. However, before the disaster struck, Khan played a sublime innings of 62, which was evidently enough to win over the fans and experts.

Sarfaraz Khan's reaction following unfortunate dismissal

Sarfaraz Khan finally earned the India cap following ages of wait. The player showcased his achievement to his proud parents, and owing to that some emotional scenes emanated in Rajkot. The flamboyant batter came to the middle following the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma and forwarded the momentum the captain had rendered the team. He came with the mindset of scoring runs, and indeed he pushed the run-rate with his striking. The debutant got to his fifty in a flash and was quite comfortable in the middle.  But his stay following that was short-lived.

A yes-no situation and a rocket throw by Mark Wood combined to end the entertaining innings of Sarfaraz Khan. On the way to the dressing room, he received a wonderful reception from the crowd and his parents stood were seemingly delighted with how their ward performed at the biggest of the stage.

Irrespective of his performance, there was apparently a feeling of non-fulfilment which was clear on the dejected face of Sarafaraz. Here's the picture of him sitting in the pavilion. While it was certainly not the way he would have liked his innings to culminate. Yet, his knock has given India the push towards 300 and now the side would look to build a solid total on Day 2 of the 3rd Test.

IND vs ENG: Day 1 summary

Team India endured a terrible start as in the first session the visitors had cornered India by taking three quick wickets. The heroes of the previous match, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill had a flop show with the bat. Reeling at 33/3, captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for India and cumulated over 200 runs together. In the process, Rohit completed his 11th Test ton and was going strong. His innings reached the exclamation point at 131 where he misjudged a Mark Wood short ball. Following his dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan continued the onslaught and took the innings forward. Sarfaraz got out at 62. Just before the end of the day, Jadeja also completed his century, and courtesy of the entire batting effort, India reached the mark of 326/5 at stumps on Day 1. 

