Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL, sets historic record in women's cricket

Shabnim Ismail stuns with a record-breaking pace at WPL, achieving historic feat as she delivers fastest ball in women's cricket history.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Shabnim Ismail
Shabnim Ismail | Image:BCCI
The Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a convincing 29-run victory against the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) match. Jemimah Rodrigues was instrumental in DC's win, delivering a standout unbeaten 69 runs off 33 balls, earning her the Player of the Match award. The Capitals set a formidable total of 192/4 in their 20 overs, with Meg Lanning contributing 53 runs off 38 balls. In response, the Mumbai Indians managed 163/8 despite Amanjot Kaur's resilient 42 off 27 balls. Jess Jonassen played a vital role for DC, claiming 3 wickets for 21 runs in her 4 overs.

Shabnim Ismail breaks the 130 kph barrier in Women's Cricket vs DC

The South African speed phenom Shabnim Ismail created waves in women's cricket when she broke the 130 km/h mark for the first time. Ismail's lightning-fast delivery, which measured a whopping 132.1 kph, happened during a Women's Premier League (WPL) match between her franchise, the Mumbai Indians, and the Delhi Capitals.

The game's opening ball of the third over, which belonged to Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning, produced the record-breaking delivery. Mumbai's plea for a leg-before-bowl judgement was denied, despite Lanning being struck on the front pad and failing to connect with the delivery. Surprisingly, when asked if she knew that she was bowling at a record-breaking pace, Ismail obediently acknowledged that she doesn't look at the large screen during the game—rather, she concentrates only on her performance.

Shabnim Ismail's already stellar record is enhanced by this accomplishment; in the tournament's opening game, also against the Delhi Capitals, she had previously recorded a delivery at 128.3 kph. Ismail made a spectacular comeback to play after missing a few matches due to injury, cementing her status as one of the quickest bowlers in women's cricket.

Interestingly, Shabnim Ismail is the record holder for the fastest delivery in women's international cricket, having clocked a pace of 128 kph against the West Indies in 2016. She twice broke the 127 kph barrier at the 2022 ODI World Cup, demonstrating her steady pace.

Shabnim Ismail did not play to her typical level in the most recent game against the DC, though. She started promisingly as Mumbai's opening bowler, but she battled with line and length, giving up 46 runs in her four overs. When Shafali Verma hit a flurry of sixes in her third over, finally dismissing her for 28 runs, it brought her inconsistencies to light.

In May 2023, Ismail, then 35 years old, announced her retirement from international cricket. Her 16-year career saw her play in 241 matches across all forms for South Africa. Her record of 317 wickets, which includes 127 in ODIs, 113 in T20Is, and one in Test cricket, confirms her status as one of the best fast bowlers in the game. Ismail is still a highly sought-after talent in the world of cricket, as seen by her performances in several T20 competitions throughout the globe, even after she announced her retirement from international cricket.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Whatsapp logo