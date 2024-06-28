sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:08 IST, June 28th 2024

IND vs SA: Team India create world record, smash 525 runs on Day 1, highest-ever in cricket history

Young opener Shafali Verma played out of her skin to score a record-breaking double century, which helped India to the highest-ever single-day total as a plethora of landmarks were rewritten on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:05 IST, June 28th 2024