Published 19:08 IST, June 28th 2024

IND vs SA: Team India create world record, smash 525 runs on Day 1, highest-ever in cricket history

Young opener Shafali Verma played out of her skin to score a record-breaking double century, which helped India to the highest-ever single-day total as a plethora of landmarks were rewritten on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa on Friday.