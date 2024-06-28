sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:07 IST, June 28th 2024

Record Alert: Shafali-Smriti script highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket

Indian pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana on Friday recorded the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket, sharing a commendable 292-run stand on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:07 IST, June 28th 2024