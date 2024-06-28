Published 15:07 IST, June 28th 2024
Record Alert: Shafali-Smriti script highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket
Indian pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana on Friday recorded the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket, sharing a commendable 292-run stand on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa here.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:07 IST, June 28th 2024