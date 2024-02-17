English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's timing in terminating Haris Rauf's contract before PSL

Both Shaheen and Rauf are set to represent the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, with their first match scheduled on Saturday.

Vishal Tiwari
Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf
Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf | Image:AP
Shaheen Shah Afridi has raised concerns over the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to terminate Haris Rauf's central contract, questioning the timing of the move. The PCB revoked Rauf's contract after the fast bowler withdrew from Pakistan's recently-concluded Test series against Australia.

Shaheen Afridi slams PCB's decision

Additionally, the PCB has barred Haris Rauf from participating in overseas T20 leagues until June 30, 2024, by denying him No Objection Certificates (NOC). Both Shaheen and Rauf are set to represent the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, with their first match scheduled against Islamabad United on Saturday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi praised Haris Rauf for his mental fortitude, stating that his teammate is always prepared to represent the national team.

"I don't have much to say about the PCB's decision. But the timing is such we have a match in one day and the decision just came through,” Shaheen Shah Afridi told ESPNcricinfo.

“Haris is a mentally strong boy and this won't affect him hopefully, and perhaps the PCB will also understand making the decision at this time was not correct. Haris is doing fine; he's always ready to play for Pakistan," he added.

Following Rauf's absence in the series against Australia, chief selector Wahab Riaz remarked that the fast bowler should have represented Pakistan, especially when some frontline bowlers were unavailable due to injuries.

During the same time, Haris Rauf was representing the Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 in Australia. Rauf's last appearance for Pakistan was in the T20I series against New Zealand, where he claimed 7 wickets from 4 matches.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

