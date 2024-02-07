Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Shamar Joseph's 7-68 inspires West Indies to a stunning 8-run win over Australia

Shamar Joseph braved a toe injury and grabbed 7-68 as the young fast bowler inspired the West Indies to its first win in Australia in 27 years in a gripping conclusion to the day-night test at the Gabba on Sunday.

Associated Press Television News
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood, center, appeals for a LBW decision on West Indies Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left, on the first day of their cricket test match in Adelaide | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Shamar Joseph braved a toe injury and grabbed 7-68 as the young fast bowler inspired the West Indies to its first win in Australia in 27 years in a gripping conclusion to the day-night test at the Gabba on Sunday.

Joseph, who hobbled off the field late Saturday evening when he was struck by a searing Mitchell Starc yorker from the final ball of West Indies’ second innings, flattened Australia for 207 to give the West Indies a memorable win by eight runs.

Opening batter Steve Smith was left stranded with an unbeaten 91 off 146 balls as Joseph kept coming hard at the Australian batters with his pace.

The 24-year-old Joseph, who made his test debut at Adelaide where the West Indies lost by 10 wickets inside three days, sprinted towards boundary in joy as he clean bowled No. 11 Josh Hazlewood and leveled the two-match series 1-1.

West Indies had not beaten Australia in a test match since it won by 10 wickets at WACA in 1997, and Cameron Green and Smith well negotiated the first hour after they resumed the 216-run chase at 60-2.

But Joseph returned with a stunning spell of fast bowling to breathe life when he grabbed 6-60 off an unchanged ten overs spell before the first session ended that left Australia still needing 29.

Joseph reached speeds of close to 150 kph (93 mph) and tore through the Australian middle order in a breathtaking spell. He bowled Green (42) to break a 71-run stand before blasting through Head’s defence with a superb yorker with his next ball while bowling the lefthander from around the wicket.

It was the second time in the match that Head was dismissed first ball.

Mitch Marsh (10) and Alex Carey (two) both came and went quickly as Australia wobbled and belief grew for West Indies of achieving a stunning upset.

Starc made a quickfire 21 before he became Joseph’s fifth wicket when he was caught by Kevin Sinclair at cover. Cummins, who scored a career-high 64 not out in the first innings, could only manage two before he edged a ball through to Joshua da Silva with Australia still requiring 41 runs to win.

Smith and Lyon brought down the target to 29, but Alzarri Joseph had Lyon caught behind soon after the break, one ball after he couldn’t grab a tough return catch.

Smith then played a superb lapshot for a six off Alzarri Joseph over fine leg and brought the target down to single digits.

But Shamar Joseph would have the final say as he uprooted Hazlewood's off stump with another pacey delivery to seal West Indies’ famous win amid wild celebrations by the tourists.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

