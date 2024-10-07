Published 18:42 IST, October 7th 2024
Shan Masood & Abdullah Shafique's tons lead Pakistan to 328-4 on Day 1 of first test vs England
Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries as Pakistan dominated Day 1 of the first test against a new-look England pace attack.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Abdullah Shafique celebrates with Shan Masood after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
