Published 18:42 IST, October 7th 2024

Shan Masood & Abdullah Shafique's tons lead Pakistan to 328-4 on Day 1 of first test vs England

Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries as Pakistan dominated Day 1 of the first test against a new-look England pace attack.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood
Abdullah Shafique celebrates with Shan Masood after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
