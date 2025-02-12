Published 20:20 IST, February 12th 2025
Shikhar Dhawan Joins Forces With Four Cricketing Icons As Event Ambassador For ICC Champions Trophy 2025
India's Shikhar Dhawan has been formally announced as the event ambassador for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 along with four other legendary cricket players.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Champions Trophy: Former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been officially named as a part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the event ambassador. He would be a part of a four-people team which would feature Dhawan among other legendary cricketers, who would represent a participating nation. Dhawan has expressed his delight in being a part of the marquee ICC tournament in some capacity.
Shikhar Dhawan Named As Ambassadow For ICC Champions Trophy 2025
For Team India, Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy. With 701 runs in two editions of the marquee tournament, Dhawan possesses the record for the highest tons in the tournament and was named the 'Player of the Tournament' in 2013. He also won two consecutive Golden Bats, an award which is presented to the tournament's highest run-getter. Dhawan has stated how happy he is to be involved in the prestigious ICC tournament once again.
“It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour. It's the ultimate competition where it's all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle. It's a tournament full of passion, pride, and determination, and that's what makes it such a thrilling and emotional journey for everyone involved.
"Some of my most cherished cricketing memories come from playing in the Champions Trophy. In the coming weeks, we'll see the world's best teams pouring their heart and soul into every match, with everything they've worked for on the line," Dhawan said in an ICC release.
Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Settles Captaincy Debate, Shares Biggest Difference Between Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni's Leadership
Who Are The Other Names Announced As Ambassadors?
Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, four other legendary cricketers have been named as the event ambassadors for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and legendary New Zealand pacer Tim Southee have also been brought in by the ICC in a similar role.
Eight of the best-performing cricket teams in the world would lock horns in Pakistan and Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy. All sides have their eyes on the iconic white jacket and the coveted title. Pakistan would have a tough time while defending their title this year. The tournament officially commences on February 19, 2025.
Updated 20:20 IST, February 12th 2025