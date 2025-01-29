'Indian Cricket Is Incomplete..': Shoaib Akhtar Gives Honest Reply To Sourav Ganguly's 'Where Is The Friendship?' Remark

India vs Pakistan is not one of the greatest, but the greatest rivalry in the world cricket. This year too, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy on February 23, 2025 in the Dubai International Stadium. The Champions Trophy which is being hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board will be played in the 'Hybrid Model'. India vs Pakistan matches never seem to fail to generate buzz and this time around too things are no different. It will be a spectacle to behold when India and Pakistan both take the field in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Just ahead of the marquee India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match, streaming platform Netflix dropped the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming documentary The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan. The documentary revolves around the cricketing history that India and Pakistan share and all the glorious cricketing moments that these high-octane clashes have produced over the period of time.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Perfects Cuts And Drives During Karnataka Nets Ahead Of A Tough Summer

Shoaib Akhtar Reacts To Sourav Ganguly's Take On The Friendship Series

The two-minute 23-second clip released by Netflix encompasses all the iconic rivalries of the India vs Pakistan clashes. In the same clip, former India skipper was heard recalling the 1996 Friendship Cup that was played in a neutral venue, in Canada. Sourav jokingly says that there is nothing such as friendship when Shoaib Akhtar is bowling at 150 kmph.

'It was a Friendship tour only in name, but when Shoaib Akhtar is going to bowl at 150 kilometres an hour, where is the friendship in that?', said Ganguly. The former Pakistan pacer has now reshared that particular clip from the trailer with a quote that reads 'Dada you're awesome. Indian cricket is incomplete without you.'

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Shares Words Of Wisdom With Young Kid When Asked How To Become IND Cricketer

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Clash In Dubai