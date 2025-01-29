Virat Kohli the Test cricketer is facing all sorts of troubles and criticism, primarily due to his form and his recent performances with the bat. Kohli is all set to represent Delhi after 12 long years in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Delhi is taking on Railways and the match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After India's debacle in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Virat Kohli's future with the Indian Test team looks uncertain. There have been calls for his retirement, but it all depends on what the former India captain decides or wants to do.

Kohli returning to the Arun Jaitley stadium to play a match for his state side was a heartwarming sight to behold. While the young players of the side were intimidated by the presence of cricket's biggest superstar, but they all wanted to stay close to him, pick his brains in order to better their game and improve as players.

Kohli's Interaction With Young Kid Goes Viral

Virat Kohli, on January 28, 2025 arrived early to train with the Delhi Ranji Team. He started off with a few warmup drills, then played a bit of a football before batting in the nets against his state's fast bowlers. He also met his former Delhi team-mate Sehwaj Khan and looked visibly happy. Kohli was later spotted interacting with a young kid who asked the former India captain a few questions.

Virat Kohli greets his childhood friend | Image: PTI

Recently a clip is going viral on social media where Virat Kohli can be seen sharing words of wisdom with the young kid. The kid had asked Kohli on how to become an Indian cricketer.

Watch The Video Here

Virat Kohli's Ranji Return To Be Live-Streamed

BCCI and domestic broadcasters JioCinema have decided to live-stream the match, given the immense fan interest sparked by Kohli's presence. The general norm is BCCI has one premier match which is aired both on TV and streaming app and for this round it is Karnataka versus Haryana as the star attraction of that game is KL Rahul.