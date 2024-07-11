sb.scorecardresearch
Shocked by that amazing catch: Avesh on Bishnoi's wonder grab in India's win against Zimbabwe

Ravi Bishnoi's fielding has always had a touch of athleticism but he took it to a different plane in the third T20I against Zimbabwe when he leapt to pluck a screamer off Avesh Khan to dismiss Brian Bennett, leaving his India teammate in awe.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
