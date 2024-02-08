Advertisement

After accumulating a total of 530 runs in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, then playing a match-winning knock in the T20 series against Australia, followed by a healthy showcase in the ODI series against South Africa, Shreyas Iyer has still not been able to cement his position in the Indian side. The right-hand batter was snubbed from the Team India squad for the Afghanistan series. His exclusion gave birth to several rumors, and according to an update, one of the assertions turned out to highlight the actual case.

3 things you need to know

Shreyas Iyer wasn't included in the Indian squad for the Afghanistan series

Iyer scored 530 runs in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Iyer recently participated in the ongoing Ranji Trophy

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh's 25-year-old record from MS Dhoni movie has been broken

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer confirms he was asked to play Ranji

Heading into the series against Afghanistan, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked to dwell on why Shreyas wasn't selected for the series. Dravid reasoned his absence by stating that the current batting line-up is packed and there is no slot available for him.

Advertisement

While the coach's answer is taken as official, there were still assertions that Iyer had been disciplined for refusing to feature in the Ranji Trophy. Recently, Iyer took part in the domestic tournament. He played for Mumbai in the match against Andhra and scored a run-a-ball 48 in the first innings.

After the culmination of the match, Iyer talked to Cricinfo and paid heed to his state.

Advertisement

"See, right now I'm being in the present," he said of being dropped from the T20I side. "I've finished the match which I was asked to play, I came, and I executed, so I'm happy with what I'm doing. Something that is not in my control, I can't be focusing on that. Coming here and winning the match was my focus and that's what we did today," said Shreyas.