Yuvraj Singh's domestic career was full of highs as the gifted left-hander was the biggest rising star in Indian cricket during his younger days. Yuvraj played a magnificent knock of 358 for Punjab back in 1999 which was the highest score in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final history till date. The record and the innings got even more recognition after it was featured heavily in the biopic of MS Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story). India's World Cup-winning captain M S Dhoni was part of that Bihar squad, against whom Yuvraj played the iconic knock.

However, now the record has finally been broken after 25 years. Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi on Monday broke Yuvraj's 25-year-old record for the highest score in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final with an unbeaten 404 off 636 balls against Mumbai.

The highest individual score in India's premier U-19 domestic event is Vijay Zol's 451 not out for Maharashtra against Assam in 2011-12.

Chaturvedi's epic effort included 46 fours and three sixes.

"Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai," posted the BCCI on X.

Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai.



— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2024

Charturvedi's marathon effort helped Karnataka amass 890 for eight in response to Mumbai's 380. The game was drawn with Karnataka taking the first innings lead.

Harshil Dhamani scored 179 in Karnataka's innings. The game was called of once Chaturvedi cross the 400-run mark. PTI BS AT AT