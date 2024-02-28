Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:59 IST
Sikkim to build world-class cricket stadium in Namchi: CM
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his government will develop the Kitam Ground in Namchi district as a world-class cricket stadium.
Addressing a public meeting in Namchi, he said international as well as domestic cricket matches will be played at the stadium.
“We have taken a decision to develop Kitam Ground as a world-class cricket stadium under the guidance of the BCCI,” he said.
Tamang said Sikkim will have three cricket stadiums — Yangang Ground and Mining Ground in Rangpo and the Kitam Ground in Namchi, all of which will be operated by the BCCI.
The Mining Ground is already hosting Ranji Trophy matches for the last two years.
