English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Sikkim to build world-class cricket stadium in Namchi: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his government will develop the Kitam Ground in Namchi district as a world-class cricket stadium.

Republic Sports Desk
A glimpse of Dharamsala Cricket Ground
Dharamsala Cricket Ground | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his government will develop the Kitam Ground in Namchi district as a world-class cricket stadium.

Addressing a public meeting in Namchi, he said international as well as domestic cricket matches will be played at the stadium.

Advertisement

“We have taken a decision to develop Kitam Ground as a world-class cricket stadium under the guidance of the BCCI,” he said.

Tamang said Sikkim will have three cricket stadiums — Yangang Ground and Mining Ground in Rangpo and the Kitam Ground in Namchi, all of which will be operated by the BCCI.

Advertisement

The Mining Ground is already hosting Ranji Trophy matches for the last two years.                          

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

CAA Is Right

23 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

5 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

7 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

7 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

7 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

8 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

8 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

8 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

8 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

9 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia Calls Mainstream Actors 'Terrible'

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Rishabh Pant shares recovery update with fans

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  3. Govinda Used To Make Big B Wait On Set For 6-7 Hours, BMCM Actor Says

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Did Gangster Kapil Sangwan Get INLD Leader Nafe Singh Rathee Killed?

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Venue Decks Up To Welcome Int'l Celebs

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo