  • 'Silence Is A Profound Melody': Yuzvendra Chahal's Cryptic Instagram Post Reignites Divorce Rumours

Published 16:33 IST, January 7th 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a new quote on social media amid persistent rumours of a divorce from his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post during divorce rumors with Dhanashree Verma
Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post during divorce rumors with Dhanashree Verma | Image: instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal has once again turned heads as he has incited curiosity among the fandom. Amid ongoing rumours of a divorce with huis wife Dhanashree Verma, the India spinner has shared a new quote over social media platform Instagram. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the couple since they recently unfollowed one another on social media.

“Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise," the quote shared by Chahal via Instagram Stories mentioned.

More to follow…

Updated 16:33 IST, January 7th 2025