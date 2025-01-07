'People Forget What They Achieved': Yuvraj Backs Rohit & Virat After India's BGT Loss, Says Criticism Unfair

Australia was successful in capturing the 2024–25 Border Gavaskar Trophy series with a colossal lead and established themselves as a premier team in the red-ball series. It wasn't meant for Team India, who had won the Perth Test, even though they displayed temperament. After ten years, the Australians could bring the coveted title home after winning the Sydney Test 3-1. The team's future in red-ball cricket has been called into question in several ways. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have come under fire for their poor performance throughout the test series. Yuvraj Singh has defended his former Team India teammates amid widespread criticism of them.

Yuvraj Singh Supports Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Amidst Backlash Post-BGT Loss

World Cup-winning former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has said that he is not the one who will join the bandwagon of people criticizing Team India veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He asserted that considering the pair's prior accomplishments, it is unjust to criticize them. Yuvraj added that he has faith in Kohli and Rohit as well as head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"We are talking about our greats, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, we are saying very bad things about them…People forget what they have achieved in the past. They are one of the greatest cricketers of this time. Okay, they lost, they did not play good cricket. They are getting hurt more than us.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

"I feel that Gautam Gambhir as a coach, Ajit Agarkar as a selector, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, they are the best minds in cricket right now. And they have to decide what's the way for Indian cricket in future," he asserted.

Will India Properly Recover Ahead Of Upcoming Champions Trophy 2025?

Team India has a lot of questions to answer at the moment. A couple of the team's middle order and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah were the only ones who were able to put up a fight against the Australians while they were in Australia. Even head coach Gautam Gambhir is under the radar due to his subpar coaching performance in Test cricket. The futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are now uncertain. They will need to put in some effort to get back to their previous level of play before the upcoming ICC tournament, the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Dubai.