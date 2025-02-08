SL vs AUS: Alex Carey Scripts History In Galle, Races Past Adam Gilchrist, Tim Paine And Ian Healy In Unique List

Australia following their massive win the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India are currently touring Sri Lanka for a two match test series. Australia had defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs in the first test. Following the win in the first test, Australia are currently looking for a win in the second test. As Australia got down to batting in the second innings of the second test, Alex Carey scripted his name in the history books as he made 156 against Sri Lanka. With this knock he overtook the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Tim Paine.

Alex Carey Achieves Massive Feat In Second Test Against Sri Lanka

Alex Carey during Australia's innings in the second test match against Sri Lanka played a knock of 156 runs. With this knock he became the first Australian wicketkeeper-batter to score 150 or more runs in a test innings in Asia. Previously, the record was held by former cricketer Adam Gilchrist who had made 144 against Sri Lanka in 2004. Up until now that had been the highest score by an Australian wicket-keeper batter in Asia.

In the list of highest scores in an innings by an Australian wicketkeeper-batter, Tim Paine now comes in at number 3 for his knock of 92 and Ian Healy in fourth for his score of 90.

Hard Fought 156 For Alex Carey

Alex Carey was almost not selected for the Sri Lanka test series as the management initially wanted to go with Josh Inglis but the keeper-batter was eventually handed the game. This was also Alex Carey's first century in Asia and became the second Australian keeper-batter to do so.

