Published 13:36 IST, February 12th 2025
SL vs AUS: Big Setback To Australia's WTC Final 2025 Aspirations, 28-Year-Old Bowler's Action Reported By Match Officials
Australia and South Africa are all set to face off in the finals of the World Test Championship which will take place at the iconic Lord's later in June
Australia defeated India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy which concluded in January 2025. With the win in the BGT, Australia managed to book their berth in the finals of the World Test Championship against South Africa. The finals of the WTC will be taking place from June 11 to June 15th at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in the United Kingdom. Now ahead of the World Test Championship final, Australia have sustained a massive setback to their aspirations of winning the WTC final as spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's action has been reported by match officials
Matthew Kuhnemann Under The Scanner Regarding Bowling Action
Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann caught the eye of everyone during the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test series after he gave stellar performances in helping Australia beat Sri Lanka. He was the leading wicket taker in the series but has now landed in trouble. Kuhnemann took 16 wickets from two games and bowled at an economy of 2.97.
Matthew Kuhnemann has been reported by officials regarding his bowling action. Following the report by the officials, Kuhnemann is set to undergo an assessment for his bowling action to judge whether it is legal or not. If his action is to be found illegal, Kuhnemann will be suspended from bowling until his action is considered as legal. Kuhnemann in many ways is Nathan Lyon's backup and he was well in contention to be selected for the World Test Championship finals. But the recent controversy might just dent his dreams of boarding the flight to the United Kingdom for the WTC Finals later this year in June.
Cricket Australia Extends Support To Matthew Kuhnemann
Cricket Australia have extended their full support to the 28-year old bowler as he is set to undergo an assessment regarding his bowling action. Cricket Australia released a statement citing the same.
“Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four one-day internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018. This is the first time in those eight years of professional cricket that his action has been questioned. Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC and independent experts in line with ICC regulations. No further comment will be made by Cricket Australia or Matthew until the matter is resolved,” said Cricket Australia in the statement they released as they extended their support to Matthew Kuhnemann. Matthew Kuhnemann will undergo the assessment and other procedures at the National Cricket Center in Brisbane.
Updated 14:12 IST, February 12th 2025