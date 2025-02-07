SL vs AUS: Steve Smith Joins Indian Stalwarts In Elite List Of Cricketers, Brings Up Iconic 36th Test Century At Galle

Steven Smith celebrates his century during day two of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle | Image: AP Photo

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka has been an impressive show of display for the visiting side as the Aussies continue their unparalleled reign of terror and dominance. After tackling the India problem, The Steve Smith-led side is touring Sri Lanka, with the second test match happening at the Galle International Stadium. The visiting side has been showcasing their dominant side and has overpowered Sri Lanka throughout the series. Skipper Steve Smith has risen to new heights as he delivered an impactful knock and secured a ton in away conditions. Smith's ton has secured him a spot in the elite list of cricketers, which also features some stalwarts of Indian cricket.

Steve Smith Makes History After Sealing 36th Test Century At Galle

Australia skipper Steve Smith scored a smashing ton against Sri Lanka as they secured a lead in the second Test match at Galle. After a period of struggles, the Aussie veteran delivered a surreal knock and delivered a ton in 191 balls. The 35-year-old continues to bat as we write as he stitches a vital partnership with Alex Carey, who has also scored a ton. Smith scored his 7th ton in the Asian region and stands at the number three spot, with Alastair Cook and Jacques Kallis being ahead of him on the list.

Smith has also achieved new heights as the century against Sri Lanka has risen him to an exclusive list of cricketers. Smith has scored his 36th overall ton and is now tied with England's Joe Root and India's Rahul Dravid on the list. Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (38) are also a part of the elite list of cricketers with the most number of Test tons.

Australia Continue Their Path Of Domination, SL Struggle Against Visitors

Australia had a supreme start in the Test series against Sri Lanka as they displayed their dominant side while in away conditions. Be it with the bat or the ball, the Aussies displayed their composure and limited the Lankan Lions to a chaseable score and bagged the lead.