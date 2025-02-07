Published 13:16 IST, February 7th 2025
SL vs AUS Test Series: Steve Smith Leaves Ricky Ponting Behind In Unique List, Scripts Historic Feat In Galle
Australia and Sri Lanka are locking horns in a two-match Test series. Australia had already qualified for the World Test Championship Finals earlier this year
- SportFit
- 2 min read
SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia are locking horns with Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. Australia have already sealed a place in the World Test Championship 2025 finals. Australia have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series and they are in no position to lose it. The Aussies will play against South Africa in June later this year in the WTC Finals. Steve Smith is leading the Australian side as Pat Cummins is down with an injury and is all set to miss the Champions Trophy.
Steve Smith Goes Past Ricky Ponting
Australian captain Steve Smith continues to create new records, not only with the bat but on the field too. Steve Smith ended up taking few catches on the first day of the second Test match of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test series. Smith grabbed a couple of catches of Kamindu Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya's bat which took his total tally of catches in Test matches to 197 and it is the most by any Australian player. Smith also went past former skipper Ricky Ponting's tally of 196 catches. Smith is also the third highest run-getter of the Australia vs Sri Lanka series with 164 runs from two Test matches.
List Of Most Catches In Men's Tests
- 210: Rahul Dravid (India) in 164 matches
- 207: Joe Root (England) in 152 matches
- 205: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) in 149 matches
- 200: Jacques Kallis (South Africa) in 166 matches
- 197: Steve Smith (Australia) in 116* matches
- 196: Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 1168 matches
Australia's Dominating Run Continues
The mighty Aussies have been a side to watch out for as they are decimating every opposition, they come across. The Australian team recently won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 4-1 against India which helped them qualify for the summit clash of the World Test Championship Finals. Australia are the defending champions of the WTC mace.
Updated 13:16 IST, February 7th 2025