Updated March 21st, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh selected as sole Indian representations in the Hundred 2024 draft

Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh chosen as the exclusive Indian players in The Hundred 2024 draft selections.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana | Image: X/@BCCIWomen [Screengrab]
The Hundred is an innovative 100-ball cricket tournament launched by the England and Wales Cricket Board. It features both men's and women's leagues, aiming to attract a wider audience to the sport. The format condenses the game for a faster, more accessible experience, with eight city-based teams competing in thrilling matches across England.

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh are the only Indians to play in the Hundred this season!

Leading Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh are the only players from India participating in the competition since they have gained seats in the Hundred 2024 draft for the forthcoming season. Mandhana will wear the Southern Brave's attire, also while Ghosh has been signed by the Birmingham Phoenix to compete in the upcoming Women's Hundred 2024.

The first choice in the draft was English cricketer Amy Jones, who chose to sign with the Birmingham Phoenix when a retention deal could not be reached the previous month. Meanwhile, the Invincibles picked outstanding all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka.

A number of overseas cricketers entered the competition with great anticipation when the England Cricket Board decided to increase the top earnings in the women's Hundred. With contracts worth 50,000 euros each, Beth Mooney was signed by the Manchester Originals, Meg Lanning became a member of the London Spirit, and Ash Gardner signed with the Trent Rockets.

According to ESPNcricinfo, following the draft, each team will be able to add two additional players to their men's and women's teams before the season starts in July. Teams will be able to give 'wildcard' contracts to players based on how well they perform in domestic T20 cricket.

Smriti Mandhana's outstanding career statistics are a testament to her potent batting and fielding abilities in a variety of forms. She has played 11 innings in WTests and averaged 48.00 while scoring an astounding 480 runs, with a high score of 127. Her 82 innings of WODI play, in which she has scored 3242 runs at an average of 42.65 and a maximum score of 135 shows her aggressive play style. Her WT20Is record also shows her ability with a strike rate of 121.53, with 3104 runs from 124 innings. Her ability to field is also demonstrated by the quantity of catches she has taken.

Richa Ghosh's batting and fielding abilities have been excellent throughout her brief cricket career so far. She has played one Women's Test match, accumulating 65 runs with a best score of 52 and an excellent average of 32.50. Her performance in Women's ODIs is noteworthy, with 447 runs and a best score of 96, while maintaining an average of 26.29. In Women's T20Is, Ghosh has been a dynamic performer, scoring 677 runs at an average of 25.07, with a best score of 47* and a noteworthy strike rate of 133.53. Furthermore, her fielding abilities are prominent, with 38 catches and 23 stumpings across forms.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:30 IST

