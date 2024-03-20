Advertisement

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is fast approaching, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB is determined to break their trophy drought and clinch the title this season. With a strong squad at their disposal, let's analyze RCB's strongest XI for the upcoming matches.

RCB's strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will most likely open the batting for RCB in the IPL 2024 season. The same combination was tried last year and the duo scored a ton of runs together. Kohli is also the top run-scorer in the history of IPL. Rajat Patidar is expected to come at the number three spot, which was occupied by Kohli for several seasons.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is expected to come at the number four slot and play his role of finishing the innings for RCB. RCB's latest recruit Cameron Green is also expected to play a huge role for RCB with both the bat and the ball. He is one of RCB's costliest players in IPL 2024. Dinesh Karthik or Anuj Rawat may get the chance to keep the wickets.

Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, and Yash Dayal are expected to be RCB's four main bowlers in the tournament. They are likely to play the most number of matches for the side.

RCB's strongest playing XI for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik/Anuj Rawat (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal.

RCB Squad: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green. Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan