Published 00:08 IST, July 3rd 2024

Sons of Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff likely to make England U19 Test debut together

Vaughan and Flintoff's sons are likely to begin their journey in the traditional format at the age-group level in two Tests against Sri Lanka. Archie Vaughan, son of the former Ashes-winning England captain, was on Tuesday named in a 14-member squad that also includes 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff.