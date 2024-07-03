Published 00:08 IST, July 3rd 2024
Sons of Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff likely to make England U19 Test debut together
Vaughan and Flintoff's sons are likely to begin their journey in the traditional format at the age-group level in two Tests against Sri Lanka. Archie Vaughan, son of the former Ashes-winning England captain, was on Tuesday named in a 14-member squad that also includes 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Former England captain Michael Vaughan | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:08 IST, July 3rd 2024