South Africa vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The 1st ODI Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Cricketing heavy weights Pakistan and South Africa will be going head to head in a three match ODI series. They will play the first ODI today as the Pakistani team have travelled to South Africa for the series. Pakistan will be playing several matches in South Africa as they have finished playing their T20 matches and now will be playing the ODIs. After the ODI, the two teams will play two test matches.

Where will South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

The 1st ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at Boland Park in South Africa.

When will South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

The 1st ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, December 17th at 5:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match in India?

The live broadcast of the 1st ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match in India?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can not watch the 1st ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 1st ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match in Australia?