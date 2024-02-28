'Virat Kohli may NOT PLAY in IPL 2024 as well': Sunil Gavaskar's remark might give heartache to RCB

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, the renowned cricketer, was notably absent from the entire India vs England 5-match test series due to personal reasons, specifically the birth of his second child named Akaay. As the much-anticipated IPL season approaches, there are growing concerns and speculations within the cricketing community regarding his potential return to action specifically for his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Fans and enthusiasts eagerly await official updates and announcements regarding Kohli's availability and participation in the upcoming IPL matches.

Sunil Gavaskar raises questions regarding Kohli’s presence in the upcoming IPL season

Regarding Virat Kohli's probable participation in the next IPL 2024 season, Sunil Gavaskar has expressed concern. This doubt stems from the fact that Kohli has been conspicuously absent from the current five-match Test series against England for personal reasons. The Indian Premier League 2024 is scheduled to start soon after the fifth Test match between India and England ends.

Prominent Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed doubts about Virat Kohli's availability for the IPL given his recent absence from international play. Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Kya woh khelenge kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will Virat Kohli play? He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well,"

Gavaskar made a suggestion that Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel would have a breakout season in the IPL. During India's series-clinching victory over England, Jurel, in just his second Test match debut, won accolades for his outstanding batting efforts of 90 and an undefeated 39. He was also named Man of the Match. Gavaskar added:

"He could be promoted up the order. Jurel could be the superstar after this performance in the Test matches. Even Akash Deep could get more exposure in RCB and play the role of the death over specialist which they were missing last season." “To allow Rohit to play purely as a batterâ€æ it has been a busy season for him, first the World Cup, and now this series. This will give him the freedom to play without worrying about other players. My feeling is that it will work very well for Mumbai Indians. For Hardik to have someone like Rohit to turn to would be invaluable. Hardik will enjoy having Rohit as 'captain'.”