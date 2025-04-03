SRH's Kamindu Mendis Exhibits Rare Ambidextrous Skills, Makes Unprecedented IPL History vs KKR

Kamindu Mendis garnered huge fanfare among the fans in the IPL after he pulled off a stunning debut performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Even though they lost the match, Hyderabad had a huge positive in Mendis, whose abilities were a standout aspect in the game. The Sri Lankan all-rounder made history while making his debut in the IPL 2025 season.

Kamindu Mendis Startles KKR Batters With His Ambidextrous Abilities

The Sunrisers Hyderabad introduced Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis in the IPL 2025 season as he made his debut for the 2024 season's runner-ups against the defending champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Sri Lankan all-rounder's debut in the cash-rich cricket league had a unique twist if uniqueness as he put his incredible talent on display. At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Mendis brought his ambidextrous abilities to startle the Knight Riders' batters in the competition.

Kamindu Mendis was brought in at the 12th over, and he bowled for just six balls. But he made a lasting impact in the game after dismissing Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who had scored a composed fifty before his dismissal. But Mendis confused the KKR batters when he bowled off-spin from both his hands. The Sri Lankan bowled a right-arm off-spin to the left-handed Venkatesh Iyer, and then he bowled a left-arm spin to the right-handed Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Kamindu has the capacity to bowl with both hands, and his ambidextrous abilities made him a standout performer for SRH despite bowling for just an over in the game.

Kamindu Mendis Earns Unique Feat In IPL

Kamindu Mendis' unique abilities have earned him a unique feat in the Indian Premier League as the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder became the first ever ambidextrous bowler to pick up a wicket in the tournament. Mendis's skills were put on display by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he has proved himself effective just like he has done for his national side.