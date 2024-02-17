Advertisement

As Sri Lanka gear up to face Afghanistan in the first T20 match of the series, both teams are set to deliver an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess. With a lineup boasting experienced players like Angelo Mathews and Hazratullah Zazai, alongside promising talents, the match promises high-intensity action. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will serve as the backdrop to this clash, setting the stage for an enthralling battle between these two formidable T20 sides.

When will the SL vs AFG 1st T20I take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, February 17th, and will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st T20I take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming in India via Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming via the Sony Liv, Fancode app, and website.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming on TNT Sport at 2:30 PM BST.

How to watch the SL vs AFG live streaming in the Afghanistan?

Fans in the AFG can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming via Ariana TVN, RTA Sports at 6:00 PM.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming in Sri Lanka?

Fans in SL can watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming on Ten Cricket, Siyatha TV, Official You Tube Channel of SLC. The match will be streamed at 7:00 PM.

SL vs AFG Squads

Sri Lanka T20I Squad vs Afghanistan: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando.

Afghanistan T20I Squad vs Sri Lanka: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Qais Ahmad.

